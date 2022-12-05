Zia was mastermind of Aug 15, Nov 3 carnages: Quader

BNP founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman was mastermind of the world’s most brutal carnage of August 15, 1975 and killings of four national leaders inside Dhaka jail on November 3 in 1975, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

“The massacres were carried out to make the Awami League leaderless. If Bangabandhu’s daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana stayed in the country on August 15, they were also killed,” he said.

He added: “Women and pregnant woman and children were killed in the August 15 carnage. No such incident happened in the world’s history.”

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing the triennial conference of Noakhali district unit of AL at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium here.

AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif addressed the function as the main speaker while Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Agriculture and Cooperatives Secretary Faridunnahar Laily and Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi addressed it as special guests.

Noakhali district AL convener Principal AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim chaired the function moderated by joint convener and Noakhali municipality mayor Sahid Ullah Khan Sohel.

Quader called upon the leaders and workers to refrain from any kind of wrangling and forge unity among all to make the party stronger.

He said game will be played during this December, the month of victory, against corruption and misrule of ‘Hawa Bhaban’.

Pointing to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said: “Mirza Fakhrul doesn’t like the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game will be played). Some other leaders of BNP also don’t like it. But people like the slogan and I will continue chanting the slogan.”

Noting BNP’s announcement of occupying streets and Dhaka city on December 10 next, he said AL leaders and workers will remain vigilant at cities, districts, upazilas, unions, wards, alleys and villages.

BNP torched BRTC bus and set fire on a foundation stone of a structure which was laid by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Dhaka-Sylhet highway, he mentioned.

Quader said BNP activists will come to Dhaka with sticks and flammable materials and that is why they want to hold rally at their party office instead of Suhrawardy Udyan.

On the occasion, the AL general secretary dissolved the convening committee of Noakhali district unit and announced AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim as president of the committee.

Rest of posts will be announced through voting by councilors or holding discussion on December 17 next.

Zilla Parishad newly elected chairman Abdul Wadud Pintu read the death reference in the council while district unit of AL joint convener Advocate Shihab Uddin Shahin presented the organizational report.

Noakhali lawmakers Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Morshed Alam, HM Ibrahim, Mamunur Rashid Kiron, Ayesha Ferdaus and Farida Khanam Saki addressed it among others.