Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister

Former ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin today joined the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as an ambassador-at-large of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the rank and status of a minister.

The government issued a gazette notification on Thursday confirming his appointment to the post.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah greeted Ziauddin with a flower bouquet at the time of his joining, Assistant Press Secretary to the PM, MM Emrul Kayas told the BSS.

Before joining as Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Ziauddin was ambassador-at-Large of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the rank and status of a state minister.