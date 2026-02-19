Home » 10,000 Palestinians to Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa During Ramadan
FeaturedWorld News

10,000 Palestinians to Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa During Ramadan

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Israel has announced that 10,000 Palestinian worshipers will be permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem to offer weekly Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel made this announcement after Ramadan began on Wednesday (February 18).

However, some restrictions have been imposed on entry to the mosque compound. Only men aged 55 or older, women aged 50 or older, and children up to 12 years of age (accompanied by a first-degree relative) will be allowed to enter.

‘COGAT’, the Israeli Defense Ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, stated in a release that 10,000 Palestinian worshipers will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount for Friday prayers throughout Ramadan, subject to obtaining a separate permit each day.

The statement further elaborated that permission would be granted to men aged 55 and above, women aged 50 and above, and children up to 12 years of age accompanied by a first-degree relative.

During Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian worshipers typically pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is the third holiest site in Islam, located in East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed—a move not recognized internationally.

Source: Arab News.

You may also like

Russia Warns of Consequences if US Attacks Iran Again

Bangladesh Participates in International Naval Exercise Held in India

Trump holds high-level meeting amidst preparations for Iran attack by Saturday!

Nigeria: Gas Explosion at Mine Kills at Least 38, Injures 27

Explosion at Firecracker Shop in China Kills 12

Holy Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighted in Bangladesh, Fasting to Begin Tomorrow

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More