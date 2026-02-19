10,000 Palestinians to Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa During Ramadan

Israel has announced that 10,000 Palestinian worshipers will be permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem to offer weekly Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel made this announcement after Ramadan began on Wednesday (February 18).

However, some restrictions have been imposed on entry to the mosque compound. Only men aged 55 or older, women aged 50 or older, and children up to 12 years of age (accompanied by a first-degree relative) will be allowed to enter.

‘COGAT’, the Israeli Defense Ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, stated in a release that 10,000 Palestinian worshipers will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount for Friday prayers throughout Ramadan, subject to obtaining a separate permit each day.

During Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian worshipers typically pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is the third holiest site in Islam, located in East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed—a move not recognized internationally.

Source: Arab News.