No Transfer Corruption Will Be Tolerated in Education Ministry: Education Minister

The new Education Minister, A.N.M. Ehsanul Haque Milan, has declared that no transfer corruption or syndicates will be allowed within the Ministry of Education. He also announced that the ministry’s operations would be digitized through app-based systems, ensuring the timely distribution of quality textbooks to students.

He made these statements to journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday, February 19, marking his second working day after being sworn in as the new Education Minister.

The Education Minister criticized past practices where “auto-passes” were granted and examinations were halted due to mob pressure. He also noted instances of teachers neglecting classes and exams to participate in political party activities, vowing that such occurrences would no longer be permitted. “Our goal is to eliminate these issues and thoroughly overhaul the education system,” he asserted.

Reiterating his stance, he emphasized that there would be no transfer corruption or syndicates operating within the Ministry of Education. He further stated, “The ministry’s operations will be app-based, and quality textbooks will be handed over to students on time.”

The Education Minister added that anti-copying campaigns would no longer be necessary in Bangladesh.

He also proudly mentioned that during his previous tenure as a minister, no allegations of corruption were ever raised against him, affirming that corruption “has no place here, nor will it find one.”

Regarding academic improvements, the Education Minister stated that the education curriculum would undergo a review, and the entire sector would be modernized.

The new Education Minister further reiterated his commitment to bringing English medium schools under government rules and regulations, stating, “If any English medium school commits an offense, they too will be subject to punishment.”