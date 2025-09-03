105 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Strikes Intensify: Children and Journalists Among the Dead

At least 105 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks across Gaza, as the Israeli military pushes ahead with its offensive to seize control of Gaza City.

The highest number of casualties was reported in the densely populated al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. In addition, at least 32 aid seekers were killed while trying to obtain food and relief supplies.

In southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi area — previously declared a “safe zone” — a drone strike killed at least 21 people, including seven children, as they queued for water. Images circulated on social media showed the lifeless bodies of children alongside blood-soaked water containers.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary, reporting from Deir el-Balah, described the situation as catastrophic:

“Palestinians are trapped in a cage in Gaza City right now, trying to survive wave after wave of air strikes. Wherever they go, the strikes follow them. They are also dying from starvation, as they are unable to access even the most basic means of sustenance.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. At least 13 more people died of hunger in the past 24 hours, bringing the total famine-related death toll since the war began to 361.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the conflict is entering a “decisive stage,” vowing to capture Gaza City despite growing international condemnation.