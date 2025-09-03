Testimony of ex-IGP Mamun irrefutable evidence of Hasina’s misrule: Tajul

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam on Tuesday described the testimony of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in a crimes against humanity case as “irrefutable evidence” of misrule under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Appearing before ICT-1 on September 2, Mamun turned approver in the case against Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, admitting his involvement in the July 2024 mass uprising and seeking mercy from the tribunal.

In his statement, the former police chief said that orders to use lethal weapons against demonstrators came directly from the highest levels of government. “On July 18, 2024, the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal informed me that Sheikh Hasina had ordered the use of lethal weapons to suppress the uprising,” Mamun testified.

He added that the directive was conveyed nationwide from Police Headquarters, where then Additional DIG Proloy Kumar Joarder was present. According to him, the order was later communicated to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman and others, after which deadly force began to be used.

Mamun further alleged that several senior political figures encouraged the decision, while subsequent “core committee” meetings at the home minister’s Dhanmondi residence outlined strategies to contain the student-led protests. Decisions taken at those meetings included the arrest of coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who were later pressured in custody to compromise and withdraw from the demonstrations.

The former IGP also recounted events of August 5, 2024, when large numbers of protesters entered Dhaka. He testified that by midday, he was informed the prime minister would step down, and later that day he was transported by army helicopter to Tejgaon Airport and then to the cantonment.

On August 6, his appointment as IGP was cancelled, and he was arrested on September 3 while still in the cantonment, he said.

Seeking forgiveness from victims’ families and the nation, Mamun expressed regret for his role. “If my complete testimony can help bring out the truth, I hope to find some relief from the burden of guilt,” he told the tribunal.

Mamun, who served in the police force for over 36 years, said no allegations of misconduct had previously been raised against him. “Yet, at the end of my career, such a grave tragedy occurred during my tenure. I accept responsibility for that,” he said.