113 Deaths, 7610 Infected Due to Suspected Measles in 22 Days: Health Directorate

In the last 22 days, 7610 children across the country have been infected with suspected measles, and 113 have died. Additionally, in the last 24 hours, 10 people died from measles, and 974 were infected. This information was disclosed in a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday (April 5).

An analysis of the press release data shows that from March 15 until now, 7,610 children nationwide have been hospitalized with suspected measles. Among them, measles was confirmed in 929 individuals through tests. During the same period, while 113 children died with suspected measles, 17 deaths were definitively confirmed as measles-related.

During this period, Dhaka Division reported the highest number of suspected measles cases, with a total of 3259 children affected, of whom 468 were confirmed to have measles.

Conversely, in the last 24 hours, 654 patients with suspected measles were admitted to various hospitals nationwide. Among them, measles was confirmed in 42 individuals. The highest number of confirmed cases, 38, was identified in Dhaka Division.

Regarding deaths, in the last 24 hours, Rajshahi Division recorded the highest number of suspected measles deaths, with 55 fatalities. Dhaka Division followed with 10 deaths. During this period, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions reported no deaths.