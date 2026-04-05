We love people of all religions equally: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman commented, ‘We love people of all religions equally.’ The Prime Minister made this remark on Sunday (April 5) at a greetings event held in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat, on the occasion of the Christian community’s religious festival, Easter Sunday.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon stated that a delegation from the Christian community came to meet the Prime Minister on the occasion of Easter Sunday, one of their significant religious festivals. The Prime Minister exchanged greetings and views with them.

A 13-member delegation, led by Philip P. Odhikari, President of the Federation of Protestant Churches in Bangladesh, met with the Prime Minister.

During the event, the Prime Minister explained his government’s stance, stating, ‘We view people of all religions equally and love everyone the same way. We believe that religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to everyone. Let us all, people of all faiths, work together in unity to build this country, striving collectively to create a happy, prosperous, and better Bangladesh for everyone, regardless of religion or caste. With this goal, we move forward.’

Referring to the 13th national parliamentary election on February 12, Prime Minister Tareq Rahman commented that people of all religions voted for the BNP. He said, ‘There was a common perception that people of other religions do not vote for the BNP. This has been proven wrong in this election. People from all walks of life voted for the BNP, ensuring its victory.’

Hinting at the country’s condition during the previous government’s tenure, the Prime Minister stated, ‘When the BNP took charge through the people’s mandate, the country was in a fragile state. The economic sector was in disarray, the communication sector was broken, and various other sectors were in such a condition that it felt like we had taken charge of a war-torn country.’

Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke about addressing the fuel crisis in the country, which arose due to the Israel-Iran war.

Earlier, on behalf of the Christian community, Reverend Ashim Baroi, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Bible Society, and Retired Wing Commander Christopher M. Odhikari of the Federation of Protestant Churches in Bangladesh, delivered greetings to Prime Minister Tareq Rahman.

The leaders praised Prime Minister Tareq Rahman’s leadership, noting that the public has started benefiting from various welfare programs undertaken by the BNP, such as the Family Card, the waiver of farmers’ loans up to 10,000 Taka including interest, and the provision of special honorariums for Imams, Muezzins, Khadems, Priests, Sebayets, Buddhist Vihara abbots, and Christian church pastors.

On behalf of the Christian community, demands were raised for a female representative in reserved seats of the National Parliament and for Easter Sunday to be declared a public holiday. The leaders also pledged to cooperate with Tareq Rahman’s government and work as its partners.

Paying tribute to the late Begum Khaleda Zia, the leaders stated, ‘Prayers were offered in 7,000 of our churches for her, and now prayers are offered daily for your (Tareq Rahman’s) government.’

The Prime Minister stated in his speech that he would consider the demands of the Christian community. Later, on the occasion of Easter Sunday, the Christian community presented a crest to the Prime Minister.