20-Kilometer Traffic Jam on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

An influx of homebound people for Eid, coupled with rain, has created a sporadic traffic jam stretching approximately 20 kilometers on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, from the east of the Jamuna Bridge to the Rabna bypass. This has caused immense suffering for those traveling home for the festive occasion.

The severe traffic congestion started on Thursday (March 19) morning following a surge in vehicle volume on the highway. As the day progresses, the length of the tailback continues to grow, causing distress to drivers and homebound passengers who are forced to wait for hours.

Abul Hossain, stranded in the Chandra area, lamented, “The entire road is just a sea of traffic and people. I left my vehicle and took an auto-rickshaw, but the situation is no different here.”

Hemaet Hossain, on his way to Sathia Upazila in Pabna, stated, “I’ve been stuck in Gazipur for about two and a half hours. I’m facing immense hardship with a small child.”

Saidul Islam, a passenger traveling to Bogura, remarked, “This kind of suffering before Eid is an annual occurrence, but this year, the situation is even more dire because of the rain.”

Md. Sharif, In-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, confirmed the situation, stating that an adequate number of law enforcement personnel have been deployed on the highway. He expressed hope that the traffic congestion would be alleviated shortly.