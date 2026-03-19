The Prime Minister is Not Moving into Jamuna

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is not moving into the state guest house Jamuna for now. He has decided to stay at his residence located at 196 Gulshan Avenue.

This information was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon on Thursday (March 19). He stated that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will reside at his own house in Gulshan and will not move into the official residence Jamuna.

He further added that Tarique Rahman feels comfortable staying in his own smaller residence in Gulshan. This is why he moved into that house upon his return to the country, and the house has been arranged and decorated accordingly.

Atiqur Rahman Rumon informed that the Prime Minister will arrive at the National Eidgah at 8 AM on Eid. After offering Eid prayers, the Prime Minister will exchange greetings with prominent personalities of the country at Jamuna from 10 AM.

Breaking a 17-year exile, Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka from London on December 25 last year and moved into the house at 196 Gulshan with his family, where he has been residing ever since. His mother, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, used to live in the adjacent house named ‘Firoza’.

The house at 196 was allocated to Khaleda Zia, wife of President Ziaur Rahman, after his assassination. This decision was made by the cabinet of the then President Justice Abdus Sattar.

Last year, the documents for this house were handed over to the BNP Chairperson by Public Works Advisor Adilur Rahman Khan and RAJUK Chairman Riazul Islam Rizu.