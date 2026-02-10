200 EU Observers to Deploy Today for Election Monitoring

A team of 200 international observers, led by the European Union (EU), is deploying today, Tuesday, to monitor Bangladesh’s 13th National Parliamentary Election. This observer group includes representatives from Canada, Norway, and Switzerland, in addition to the EU’s 27 member states.

The European Union Election Observation Mission Bangladesh 2026 announced this information in a message on Monday (February 9). The message stated that the EU observer team is set to participate in monitoring electoral activities with full preparation, having completed the necessary training.

The EU stated that all short-term observers have currently received training in Dhaka. This training provided detailed instructions on how to observe and evaluate the voting process, vote counting, and the compilation of results on election day.

Following the training, all observers will be deployed to various regions of the country today. They will personally observe the preparations before voting begins, the atmosphere at polling stations, activities during voting, and the vote counting process.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Ivar Ijabs, the Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, will present the mission’s preliminary observations and assessment at a press conference in Dhaka on February 14.

It is noteworthy that the 13th National Parliamentary Election is scheduled to be held on February 12.