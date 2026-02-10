IGP announces three-tier security for elections

Police Inspector General (IGP) Baharul Alam has announced that a three-tier security system has been put in place for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and referendum.

He made this statement at a press conference held on Tuesday (February 10) at the Police Headquarters Media Center regarding the overall law and order situation surrounding the election.

The IGP stated that security arrangements have been made at three levels: polling centers, mobile teams, and striking forces. A total of 187,603 police personnel are working to ensure security. Across the country, 8,770 centers have been identified as vulnerable. In addition to the police, the army, navy, and Ansar are also involved in maintaining security.

He further mentioned that 24,000 vulnerable polling stations have been identified nationwide, and these centers will be under special police surveillance through CCTV cameras and body cameras. If any violence occurs at a center, voting at that center, or even the entire constituency, will be suspended if necessary.

Regarding the issue of looted weapons, the Inspector General of Police stated at the press conference that over a thousand looted weapons, including 1,330 weapons on the police’s list, have not yet been recovered. He added, “We are not ruling anything out; rather, the security arrangements have been designed considering all aspects.”