2,000 Israelis Hospitalized After Iranian Attack

Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported that approximately two thousand people have been hospitalized so far following Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Israel. This information was stated in a report by the Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera.

According to ministry data, 1,929 people have been admitted to hospitals since Iran’s counter-attack, which came in response to the conflict initiated around Tehran following joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Among these, 157 new admissions occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health reported that among the injured, 9 are in critical condition, 42 are in moderate condition, and 70 sustained minor injuries.

The ministry also stated that a significant number of people were injured while descending into shelters or safe places.

In the context of Iran’s counter-attack, sirens were sounded in various cities across the country, and citizens were instructed to seek safe shelter.