Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Military Base

The spokesperson for Iran’s top operational command unit, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced that Iranian forces launched a missile attack on a US military base following an assault on a water distribution center in southern Iran. This information was reported by Press TV.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that the attack was initiated in response to aggression provoked by the US side through Naval Support Activity Bahrain. This base is known as the headquarters for the US Navy’s Central Command and the United States Fifth Fleet.

He added, “In response to the attack by American ‘terrorists’ from the Juffair base on the Qeshm water distribution center, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) immediately struck with precise solid-propellant missiles.”

The spokesperson further noted that this attack was a direct response to the assault on facilities on Qeshm Island.

Referring to the previous phase of the Iranian response, he stated that the enemy’s surveillance systems were largely destroyed in prior retaliatory attacks. “With the destruction of the enemy’s radar systems in the previous waves, it has now become much easier to destroy targets.”

Zolfaghari also said that operations involving unmanned aerial vehicles would continue. “The self-sacrificing forces of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces will continue drone attacks on the US-Zionist enemy.”

This retaliatory operation has been named ‘Operation True Promise 4’. The operation commenced immediately after Saturday’s illegal foreign aggression, with the IRGC employing over a hundred ballistic missiles and offensive drones against important and strategic targets.

Key targets included enemy positions in Tel Aviv, the holy occupied city of Al-Quds, and Beersheba, known as Israel’s technology hub. Furthermore, reports indicate that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a US destroyer in the Indian Ocean were also targeted.