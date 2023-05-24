বাংলা
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
National

President for strengthening vigilance of BGB in stopping border killings, smuggling

by Salauddin
President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to be more vigil in stopping border killings, smuggling and drug abuse.

The President came up with directive when BGB Director General (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

“During the meeting, the BGB chief apprised the President of the overall activities, including the development and operational ones of the force,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

The Head of the State also appreciated the responsible role of BGB in defending the country’s 4,427 km frontiers.

President Shahabuddin also directed this paramilitary force, responsible for border security of the country, to work sincerely in line with the “Zero Tolerance Policy” to prevent drug infiltration.

Referring to the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls, the President said, “The BGB must stay in maximum alert to stop any kind of intrusion to ensure holding of a free, fair, neutral and peaceful elections.”

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, President’s Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.

