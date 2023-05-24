Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 80,000 metric tons of fertilizer

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.80 crore liters of soybean oil, 80,000 metric tons of fertilizer and 12,500 metric tons of sugar to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approvals came from the 18th meeting of the CCGP in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan informed that the day’s CCGP meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil under international tender method from Accentuate Technology Inc USA (Local Agent:OMC Ltd Dhaka) with around Taka 129.58 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 140.16.

Besides, the TCB would procure some 12,500 metric tons of sugar under Direct Procurement Method from Brandshare Trading Ltd Dhaka with around Taka 131.25 crore where per KG sugar would cost Taka 105.

The TCB would also procure some 70 lakh liters of soybean oil under local Open Tender Method from City Edible Oil Ltd with around Taka 127.85 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 182.65.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 120.03 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $368.

Besides, the BADC would procure some 50,000 metric tons of MOP fertilizer under the 5th lot under state-level agreement from Canadian Commercial Corporation with around Taka 226.68 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $418.

Mahbub said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved three separate proposals from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

He said that the joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co Ltd Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd Bangladesh will act as consultants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project with around Taka 53,53,34,375.

The joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China will implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometer roads and 16.557 kilometer drainage works with around Taka 237.99 crore at the Mirersarai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Apart from these, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal under which the National Development Engineers Ltd would construct 12.10 kilometer roads and 12.861 kilometer drainage network with around Taka 219.93 crore at Mirersarai-2B economic zone area.

Besides, the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Land and two variation proposals from the Local Government Division and the Ministry of Water Resources.