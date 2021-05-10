250 transgender people receive PM’s gift in Rajshahi

Some 250 transgender people were given food assistance as gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make sure their forthcoming Eid celebration through overcoming their financial hardships being induced by the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of them was given ten kilograms of rice at Riverview Collectorate School Playground today.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners Nazrul Islam, Shariful Haque and Kolyan Chandra distributed the humanitarian assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Jalil urged the recipients to extend their wholehearted support towards the government endeavor of tackling the spread of the deadly virus through maintaining health rules strictly.

He said the government has been distributing foodstuffs among the poor and other distressed people continuously to mitigate their financial constraints.