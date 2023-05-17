PM for economic cooperation between South, Southeast Asian countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed economic cooperation between South and Southeast Asian countries for the mutual benefit as outgoing Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun called on her.

“Economic cooperation is necessary between South and Southeast Asian countries for the mutual benefit of this region’s people,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Karim said the prime minister admired Koran success in transforming the country into a developed one within a generation.

Sheikh Hasina said this success inspired Bangladesh in its endeavour to steer the nation towards development and prosperity.

The prime minister recalled her two visits to Korea, saying that during her second visit, she witnessed the amazing development of it.

Jang-keun emphasised the enhancement of trade, official development assistance (ODA), employment and investment between the two countries.

In this connection, he said that in 2020, the trade volume between Bangladesh and Korea was US$ 1.5 billion which now stands at US$ 3 billion.

He also mentioned that the ODA was US$ 500 million in 2020 whereas it is now US$ 3 billion.

The ambassador said Korea is interested to take skilled manpower from shipbuilding sector of Bangladesh.

He highly appreciated the remarkable development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the last 14 years.

The envoy also expressed high satisfaction over his tenure in Bangladesh, saying, “Bangladesh people are in my heart”.

Prime Minister’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.