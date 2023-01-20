2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, began on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, in the early hours of today.

The Ijtema began with ‘Aam Bayan’ (general sermons) by noted Islamic scholars after Fazr prayers and will end with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on January 22.

The government has taken adequate security measures ahead of the 2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema.

The security management of the Ijtema Maidan will be monitored through close circuit (CC) cameras, watch towers and rooftops while adequate number of police personnel and intelligence agencies in plain clothes will be on duty in every Khitta along with specialized teams, according to law enforcement sources.

Many pilgrims from different countries of the world, including Bangladesh have already reached their respective ‘Khittahs’ in the Ijtema venue as the entire Ijtema Maidan is divided into 85 ‘Khittah’

Tablighi Jamaat media coordinator Muhammad Sayem said that the devotees of Tabligh Jamaat from almost all Muslim countries of the world are expected to participate in the second phase.

He said that a Jamaat of 50 Muslims of Nizamuddin came to the Maidan on Wednesday.

Besides, the guests are coming from Pakistan-Jamaat and Nizamuddin-Jamaat as the ‘Mashara’ will be held at night in presence of them, he added.

The vehicular movement will be restricted ahead of Akheri Munajat.

On the occasion of the Akheri Munajat of the 2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema, the metro rail will run non-stop from Uttara North Metrorail Station to Agargaon Metrorail Station from 8 am to 5 pm on January 22 to ensure smooth journey of passengers, a press release said here yesterday.

MRT pass sales will be closed at the aforesaid stations from 3 pm to 9 pm on Sunday (January 22) in this regard.

The traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has sought the full cooperation of the citizens to maintain law and order and avoid traffic jams on the occasion of the Ijtema.