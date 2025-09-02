3 Gurugram Traffic Cops Suspended After Video Shows Bribe From Japanese Tourist

Three traffic police officers in Gurugram have been suspended after a viral video showed them allegedly taking a ₹1,000 cash bribe from a Japanese tourist for riding pillion on a scooter without a helmet.

The video, recorded secretly by the tourist using Meta smart glasses, captured an officer insisting on cash payment and refusing card transactions or digital options. No receipt was issued. “Pay here or in court,” the officer was heard saying in broken English before accepting two ₹500 notes.

The tourist, identified as Kaito, later posted the footage online, claiming he was singled out for being a foreigner. The clip triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users questioning why the accused officers were merely suspended instead of facing arrest for bribery.

Responding to the uproar, the Gurugram Traffic Police announced immediate action against the officers involved—ZO ESI Karan Singh (No. 704/GGM), Constable Shubham (No. 4061/GGM), and HGH Bhupender (No. 347/RTK).

“A viral video on social media has brought to light misconduct involving traffic staff. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, DCP Traffic Gurugram has taken immediate action. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. There is ZERO tolerance for corruption,” the department wrote on X.

Traffic rules prescribe a ₹1,000 fine for pillion riders without helmets, but payments must be made digitally via the Parivahan app or website.

Meanwhile, netizens demanded stronger punishment. One user wrote, “Why just suspension? Isn’t bribery a crime? Publish their pictures behind bars to set an example.” Another said, “Suspension only gives them paid leave. They should be booked for corruption.”