BCCI Opens Bidding for Team India’s Lead Sponsor, Bars Alcohol, Gambling, and Other Sectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket team, setting strict eligibility rules for potential bidders.

The Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), released on Tuesday, outlines the process, terms, and financial requirements. Interested entities can purchase the IEOI documents until September 12, with the final submission deadline on September 16.

Last month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board’s deal with Dream11 ended after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 was passed in Parliament. Dream11 had earlier signed a three-year sponsorship agreement worth ₹358 crore in July 2023, replacing Byju’s.

According to the IEOI, bidders must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹5 lakh plus GST. Only those meeting the strict eligibility criteria will be allowed to bid, with the BCCI reserving the right to cancel or amend the process at any stage.

Key Eligibility & Financial Rules:

Bidders must have an average turnover or net worth of at least ₹300 crore over the last three audited financial years.

Only entities deemed a “Fit and Proper Person” —with no criminal convictions, conflicts of interest, or record of financial default—will qualify.

Companies involved in online money gaming, betting, gambling, cryptocurrency, alcohol, tobacco, or pornography are strictly prohibited from applying.

Surrogate branding attempts, where a disqualified category tries to bid through another brand, are also barred.

Meanwhile, existing sponsors from categories such as athleisure, sportswear, banking & financial services, insurance, non-alcoholic beverages, and consumer electronics fall under the “locked categories,” meaning no new bidders from those sectors will be considered.

The BCCI emphasized that these restrictions are aimed at ensuring integrity, compliance, and public trust in the sponsorship process.