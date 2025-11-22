3 martyr families in Sunamganj satisfied with Sheikh Hasina’s verdict

Relatives of three martyred families in Sunamganj have expressed satisfaction over the death sentence handed down to the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.

They have demanded that the verdict be implemented quickly.

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) today convicted and sentenced deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising, holding them guilty under the doctrine of superior command responsibility.

On October 18, the three-member panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the verdict after finding them guilty on multiple charges.

The tribunal also found former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun guilty, but awarded him a “lenient sentence” of five years’ imprisonment for making a full disclosure of the events and cooperating with investigators as approver.

In an immediate reaction after the verdict was announced, Billal Hossain, brother of Sohag, who was martyred in the uprising, expressed satisfaction saying, “We lost one of our brothers in police firing during the movement. Another brother is still injured. I myself have filed a case against Sheikh Hasina seeking justice for the murder of my brother. My family is satisfied with the verdict given by the International Crimes Tribunal. We want to see this verdict to be implemented.”

It is mentionable that on August 5 last year, when news of the fall of the Awami League government spread, a victory procession was taken out. Md. Sohag Mia (23) and his younger brother Shuvo Mia (21) of Golamipur village joined the procession in the Badda area of ??the capital Dhaka. Sohag lost his life on the spot in police firing.

On the same day, Ayatullah, a madrasa student from Jalusha village in Madhyanagar upazila of the district, joined the procession with his elder brother. Md. Ayatullah was shot dead in front of the Ansar VDP Academy in Shafipur, Gazipur.

Expressing satisfaction with the verdict, Shaheed Ayatullah’s father Sirajul Islam said, “I can feel the pain of losing a child. No one can console me. I have lost my son. Thousands of fathers like me have lost their children because of Hasina. I am very happy with this verdict. I want to see the execution of this verdict in my lifetime.”

Ayatullah’s elder brother Sohag Mia said, “My younger brother was shot and killed in front of me. His body disappeared. I brought my brother to the village and buried him 11 days after Sheikh Hasina fled. I am happy with this verdict. I want the verdict to be implemented quickly.”

Expressing satisfaction with Hasina’s death sentence, Sunamganj’s first July martyr Hridoy’s wife Shirina Akhter said, “My two children are still waiting for their father. They cry for their father. I cannot console them. However, I am getting peace after hearing this verdict.”

Mohammad Hridoy Mia (27) was killed by police firing during the anti-discrimination student movement in Siddhirganj on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

He was the first child of Md. Safed Ali and Monowara Khatun of Durgapur village of Jayshree Union of Dharmapasha Upazila.