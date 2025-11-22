Silent revolution has taken place in fish farming: Farida Akhter

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today said a silent revolution has taken place in fish farming.

“Rajshahi has secured the top position in supplying fish to different districts, including the capital Dhaka. The district is meeting 40 percent of the country’s fish demand,” she said.

The Adviser made the remarks while inaugurating the daylong “International Fisheries Summit and Expo 2025” at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of Rajshahi University (RU) as chief guest.

RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib, Pro-Vice-Chancellors Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Farid Uddin Khan, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Dr Abdur Rouf, and Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Dr ANM Bazlur Rashid also spoke at the event. Dean of the Fisheries Faculty Prof Mustafizur Rahman Mondal presided, while Prof Akter Hossain of the Department of Fisheries presented a keynote paper.

Farida Akhter said fish supply to markets has increased significantly due to rising aquaculture, allowing people to buy fish at lower prices.

“Instead of only promoting commercial fish farming, emphasis should be placed on motivating farmers to farm eco-friendly fish for the greater interest of maintaining ecological balance,” she said.

She added, “Commercial fish farming is profitable, but the time has come to boost production of eco-friendly fish to protect the environment and public health.”

The Adviser noted that eco-friendly fish farming involves using climate-resilient technologies, biofloc methods, and integrated farming systems to increase production while minimizing environmental impact and supporting local communities. Good aquaculture practices include composite farming, climate-resilient techniques, and the use of environment-friendly materials.

She said the region focuses on sustainable methods like polyculture and careful use of probiotics rather than antibiotics and pesticides. These practices help produce safe fish, reduce costs, and improve farmers’ financial stability.

“A sustainable method raises fish by converting waste into microbial biomass, which serves as feed for the fish,” she added.