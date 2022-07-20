30 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

Thirty more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in seven districts of the division on Monday, taking the caseload to 98,417 since the pandemic began in March last year. However, the new positive figure shows a declining trend compared to the previous day’s 46, while on Saturday the figure was 22, which was lowest-ever since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country around six months back, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Meanwhile, the recovery count rose to 94,266 in the division after another 17 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

The death toll reached 1,665, including 685 in Bogura, 314 in Rajshahi with 191 in its city, and 172 in Natore, as one fresh case of fatality was reported during the period, Dr Talukder added.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under treatment while 22,791 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 19,100 have been released.

Meanwhile, 50 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 77 others were released from isolation during the same time.

Of the 30 new cases, 13 were detected in Rajshahi, including 12 in its city, followed by six in Sirajganj, three each in Bogura and Pabna, two each in Chapainawabganj and Natore and one in Naogaon districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 27,911 in Rajshahi, including 22,491 in city, 5,640 in Chapainawabganj, 6,387 in Naogaon, 8,348 in Natore, 4,603 in Joypurhat, 21,531 in Bogura, 11,343 in Sirajganj and 12,654 in Pabna.

A total of 1,13,080 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 1,10,552 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their 14-day quarantine.