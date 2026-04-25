32,532 Bangladeshi Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia

A total of 32,532 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia on 81 flights to perform the holy Hajj. Among them, 3,284 pilgrims traveled under government management, and 29,248 under private management.

This information was revealed in the latest daily bulletin from the Hajj Portal’s IT Helpdesk on Saturday (April 25) early morning.

Regarding flight operations, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operated 33 flights, Saudi Airlines operated 30 flights, and Flynas operated 18 flights.

Meanwhile, two Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia so far. Most recently, 70-year-old Md. Abul Kashem passed away in Makkah last Wednesday (April 22). The day before, Md. Naim Uddin Mondol from Joypurhat had died.

Subject to moon sighting, the upcoming holy Hajj will be held on Tuesday (May 26). Earlier, on Saturday (April 18), Prime Minister Tareque Rahman officially inaugurated the Hajj flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Flights to Saudi Arabia will continue until Sunday (May 31). Return flights after the Hajj will commence on Saturday (May 30) and continue until Tuesday (June 30).