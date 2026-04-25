Government Aims to Build Creative and Responsible Human Resources: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that the current government is committed to building merit-based, confident, creative, and responsible human resources.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at an event following the laying of the foundation stone for the third building of BIAM Foundation in New Eskaton, Dhaka, on Saturday (April 25) morning.

The Prime Minister said that there is no alternative to building a merit-based, efficient, and people-friendly public administration in all state institutions to achieve the Bangladesh we aspire to.

Praising the role of BIAM Foundation, he stated that its progress from establishment to the present day proves that the BNP government has always sought a highly efficient and trained public administration in the interest of the country and its people.

Tarique Rahman said that bureaucracy must become more people-oriented to build a modern and prosperous state. He placed special emphasis on training to develop civil servants as servants of the people.

Following the foundation stone laying, he inspected BIAM Foundation’s activities and exchanged views with officials. Senior government officials, cabinet members, and distinguished personalities were present at the event.