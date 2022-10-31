35 killed in Gujrat cable bridge collapse
At least 35 people have lost their lives after a cable bridge on the Machchhu River in Gujrat’s Morbi collapsed this (Sunday) evening, local media reported quoting police sources.
The incident took place in Morbi, about 200 km from state capital Ahmedabad.
“We are really saddened by the tragedy that happened at Morbi today…It is sad that people who have been shifted to the hospital, some of them have died. The deceased figure has been 35 till now,” news agency ANI quoted state Minister Brijesh Merja as saying.
The nearly half-a century old bridge collapsed at around 6.30 pm following which the officials and ambulance were rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operations.
Quoting State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the news agency also reported that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been instructed to reach the spot.
“The bridge in Morbi carrying 150 passengers collapsed…In just 15 minutes fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors and ambulance reached the spot,” he told ANI.
The state home minister said most of the people have been rescued. Besides, the state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has cancelled all his events today and left for Morbi where the accident took place.
Immediately after the incident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Gujrat’s Chief Minister Bhupandra Patel and asked for extending all out support to those affected people.
