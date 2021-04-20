3600 farmers get agro-incentive for Aush farming in Manikganj

A total of 3,600 small and marginal farmers of the district have got agro-incentive like seed and fertilizer from the government’s ‘Agriculture Incentive Distribution Programme’ at free of cost for boosting Aush cultivation during the current Kharip-1 season.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office said we have distributed the incentives among the farmers to inspire them for cultivating Aush paddy and boosting its production.

Each of the farmers got five kilograms of improved quality Aush paddy seed, 20-kg of Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10-kg of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer, Deputy Director of DAE Manikganj Md. Shahjahan Ali Biswas said.

The Deputy Director of DAE along with respective Upazila Chairman and officials of Department of Agriculture were present during the distribution ceremony. All the seed and fertilizers were supplied by Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC), Shahjahan Ali Biswas said.

Terming the present government as farmer’s friendly, DD of the DAE said the government stood beside the small and marginal farmers of the district with the agricultural incentives to inspire them to farm Aush paddy without any economic trouble