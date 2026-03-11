391 Middle East Flights Cancelled in 12 Days

Considering security risks due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan have temporarily closed their airspace since February 28. This has directly impacted flight operations at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Due to this situation, a total of 24 flights were cancelled on Wednesday (March 11).

According to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), a significant number of flights from Dhaka have been cancelled in recent days due to the airspace closures. Among these, 23 flights were cancelled on February 28, 40 on March 1, 46 on March 2, 39 on March 3, 28 on March 4, 36 on March 5, 34 on March 6, 28 on March 7, 28 on March 8, 33 on March 9, and 32 on March 10.

The flights cancelled on Wednesday (March 11th) include – Kuwait Air 2, Air Arabia (Sharjah, UAE) 4, Gulf Air (Bahrain) 2, Qatar Airways (Qatar) 4, Emirates Airlines (UAE) 4, Jazeera Air (Kuwait) 4, and Flydubai (UAE) 4.

In total, the number of flights cancelled so far stands at 391.