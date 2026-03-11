Home » 391 Middle East Flights Cancelled in 12 Days
FeaturedNational

391 Middle East Flights Cancelled in 12 Days

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 2 views

Considering security risks due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan have temporarily closed their airspace since February 28. This has directly impacted flight operations at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Due to this situation, a total of 24 flights were cancelled on Wednesday (March 11).

According to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), a significant number of flights from Dhaka have been cancelled in recent days due to the airspace closures. Among these, 23 flights were cancelled on February 28, 40 on March 1, 46 on March 2, 39 on March 3, 28 on March 4, 36 on March 5, 34 on March 6, 28 on March 7, 28 on March 8, 33 on March 9, and 32 on March 10.

The flights cancelled on Wednesday (March 11th) include – Kuwait Air 2, Air Arabia (Sharjah, UAE) 4, Gulf Air (Bahrain) 2, Qatar Airways (Qatar) 4, Emirates Airlines (UAE) 4, Jazeera Air (Kuwait) 4, and Flydubai (UAE) 4.

In total, the number of flights cancelled so far stands at 391.

You may also like

Government’s New Directive on Fuel Sale

Another Tanker Carrying 27,000 Tons of Diesel Arrives in Chattogram

Prime Minister to Inaugurate Canal Excavation Program on March 16

Iran Will Not Obstruct Bangladeshi Oil Tankers

Government is Accountable to the People: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Inaugurates Family Card Program

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More