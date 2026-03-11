Government’s New Directive on Fuel Sale

In the context of the fuel crisis created due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the government has issued a new directive for the supply of octane and petrol to filling stations. The directive states that the average sale of fuel oil (octane and petrol) in the country’s divisional cities must be reduced by 15%.

On Wednesday (March 11), this information was disclosed in a press release signed by Shahina Sultana, Secretary of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The notification mentioned that in the current global crisis situation, and with the aim of ensuring the supply of fuel oil according to the demand of the country’s people, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has issued this directive regarding fuel oil supply and reception matters.

Therefore, instead of a 25% reduction from the average sale of fuel oil (octane and petrol) in the country’s divisional cities, fuel will now be supplied to each filling station with a 15% reduction, according to the allocation chart.

It further stated that to ensure fuel supply according to the reduced allocation, depot superintendents, sales officers, and dealers/agents of marketing companies under BPC are especially requested to take necessary measures.