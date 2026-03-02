4 BNP Candidates File Lawsuits Alleging Election Rigging

BNP candidates Sohel Hossain Kaikobad from Kurigram-2 constituency, Saiful Islam from Rangpur-6, Emdadul Haque Bhorsha from Rangpur-4, and Major General (retd.) Md. Sharif Uddin from Rajshahi-1 constituency have filed cases with the High Court, alleging vote rigging in the 13th national parliamentary election.

This information was learned from relevant High Court sources on Monday (March 2).

Earlier on Sunday (March 1), the High Court, taking into account allegations of rigging in the 13th national parliamentary election, ordered that ballot papers and result sheets from Rajshahi-4 and Pabna-4 constituencies be taken into custody. Concurrently, May 11 has been set for the next hearing on the matter.

The Election Appeals Tribunal, led by Justice Zakir Hossain, accepted the applications and issued this order. The applications were filed by the defeated BNP candidates from these two constituencies.

Prior to this, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had also filed applications with the High Court, alleging rigging in three constituencies: Dhaka-6, Dhaka-7, and Gaibandha-4.

Separately, BNP filed an application alleging rigging in a Sherpur constituency. On Thursday, the Election Appeals Tribunal, led by Justice Zakir Hossain, accepted these applications and issued an order.

At the same time, the court instructed the Election Commission (EC) to keep the electoral materials from those constituencies in custody. Furthermore, the court issued notices to the winning candidates of those constituencies. Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir confirmed this.

Previously, defeated candidates from Dhaka-6, Dhaka-7, Gaibandha-4, and Sherpur-1 constituencies had filed applications with the High Court, alleging rigging in these seats. The applications sought a recount of the vote results.

On February 19, an electoral tribunal was formed at the High Court to hear ‘election’ petitions against electoral irregularities, in accordance with Section 49 of the Representation of the People Order. A single bench, led by Justice Md. Zakir Hossain, will hear these applications.