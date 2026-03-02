US Fighter Jet Crashes, Hit by Iranian Missile; Pilot’s Condition Revealed

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply over the past 48 hours, a US fighter jet crashed in western Kuwait. The incident, which took place early Monday (March 2), saw both occupants of the aircraft narrowly escape with their lives.

The crashed aircraft was a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, a dual-role fighter jet. The accident reportedly occurred during intense military activity. However, the specific cause of the accident is not yet known.

Unverified video footage circulating on social media showed the fighter jet creating two smoke trails in the sky as it rapidly descended from a high altitude before hitting the ground. Subsequently, thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site.

Initial reports indicate that the pilot and the Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) were able to eject from the aircraft using the emergency egress procedure. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Several viral videos showed local Kuwaiti citizens assisting the injured US airmen at the crash site. One video depicted the pilot, appearing somewhat disoriented but conscious, being helped into a civilian vehicle for medical treatment.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, military officials stated that the rescue operation was completed within hours of receiving signals from the downed aircraft.

Source: Republic World.