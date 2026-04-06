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45-Day Ceasefire Plan, Effort for Lasting Peace

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Regional mediators, including the United States and Iran, are discussing a 45-day ceasefire to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This initiative is being viewed as a significant step towards establishing long-term peace.

According to reports, the discussions are centered around a two-phase plan. The first phase involves implementing a temporary 45-day ceasefire, during which negotiations for a permanent end to the war will proceed. This timeframe may be extended if necessary.

In these discussions, several regional countries are acting as mediators alongside the United States and Iran. Amid fears of a rapid deterioration of the situation, this is also being characterized as a ‘last-minute diplomatic effort’.

Analysts suggest that the ongoing conflict is having a significant impact on energy security, regional stability, and the global economy. Already, continuous attacks and counter-attacks have heightened tensions across the entire region to a critical level.

However, uncertainty still surrounds the implementation of this proposed ceasefire. The parties involved have not officially announced any final decisions, and the negotiations remain at a highly sensitive stage.

Sources indicate that the primary objective of this proposal is to de-escalate violence, build mutual trust, and progressively move towards a permanent peace agreement.

Source: Reuters/Axios/Economic Times.

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