Boat Capsize in Mediterranean: 70 Dead, Including Bangladeshis

Bangladeshi nationals are feared to be among the dead in a boat capsize incident off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. It is believed that more than 70 migrants died after a small boat carrying excessive passengers sank.

According to reports, the boat sank and later overturned shortly after departing from Tajoura port due to adverse weather conditions.

A German rescue organization Sea-Watch aircraft spotted the overturned boat at the scene, with some passengers clinging to its hull and many others floating in the water.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR reported that at least 32 people have been rescued alive. The rescued individuals have been taken to Lampedusa Island in Italy.

Among the rescued individuals are citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Egypt. According to survivors, the boat was carrying more than 100 passengers, a significant number of whom were Bangladeshis.

Rescue agencies fear that more than 70 people are still missing, and Bangladeshi nationals may be among them.

Experts state that such perilous journeys, facilitated by human trafficking rings, are on the rise along the dangerous routes to Europe. Lacking safe and legal migration pathways, many Bangladeshis are risking their lives on these routes.

The specific number of Bangladeshi fatalities has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it is understood that the relevant authorities are working to monitor the situation.

Source: Daily Mail.