5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road crash
Five Bangladeshi expatriates were killed and two others critically wounded in a road accident in South Africa today.
Deceased family sources said a car carrying the Bangladeshis collided head on with a lorry in Beaufort West, 1,000km off from the capital city of Pretoria, leaving the five Bangladeshis killed on the spot.
The deceased were Ismail Hossain, 32, son of Shariatullah of Birali village at Panchgachhia union under Feni Sadar upazila, Razu Ahmed, 34, of Dakkhin Neyazpur village under Daganbhuyian upazila, Md Mustafa, 40, of Momarijpur at Matubhuiyan union under Daganbhuyian upazila, Abul Hosain, 45, and Nadim Hossain, 10, of Char Majlishpur under Sonagazi upazila.
The two injured were Anisul Haque of Daganbhuyian upazila and Nahid of Dhaka district.
Daganbhuyian Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nahida Akhter Tania and Sadar Upazila Nibahi Officer Anwar Hossain Patwari confirmed the information.
Deputy Commissioner of Feni Abu Salim Mahmud-Ul Hasan said concerned UNOs have been asked to stand by the families of the deceased.
