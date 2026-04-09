7 More Children Die from Measles and Measles Symptoms

Another child has died from measles between 8 AM Wednesday (April 8) and 8 AM Thursday (April 9). Additionally, six more children have died with measles-like symptoms during the same period.

During that 24-hour period, 674 children were admitted to hospitals with measles-like symptoms. And measles was identified in 642 people.

This information was revealed from the latest report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

The child who died from confirmed measles in the last 24 hours was from Dhaka Division. Among those who died with measles-like symptoms, 1 was from Dhaka Division, 4 from Rajshahi Division, and 1 from Sylhet Division. The total number of confirmed measles deaths to date is 23.

Furthermore, among the patients admitted with measles-like symptoms, 560 have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Of these, a maximum of 237 were from Dhaka Division and 89 from Rajshahi Division.