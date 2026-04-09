How Iran Gained Supreme Power in the Middle East

As days go by, US President Donald Trump’s posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, are becoming increasingly alarming. Experts suggest that his unprovoked attack on Iran has turned into Trump’s biggest nightmare.

At one point, Trump warned Iranians that their government was ‘taking them over.’ However, the same US President is now threatening to ‘send Iran back to the Stone Age.’ This shift indicates Iran’s growing power and influence in the region.

Iran’s Influence in the Strait of Hormuz

Previously, Trump sent thousands of US Marines to the Strait of Hormuz with the aim of forcibly opening the strait. But currently, Iran dictates which ships can pass and which cannot. Each vessel now has to pay a toll of up to approximately $2 million.

A month ago, Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir claimed that 80 percent of Iran’s air defense system had been destroyed. However, even after more than 13,000 airstrikes, Iran’s air defense appears to have grown stronger.

Stable Political System

While in countries like Iraq, Syria, or Libya, governments collapse after the death or resignation of a leader, Iran’s command system remains intact. Despite multiple assassinations by Mossad and the CIA, Iran’s central command remains effective.

Despite internal conflicts among the Iranian populace, national anger against external threats has grown prominent. The resistance of a new generation of Iranian fighters is inspiring people.

Analysts Mohammad Eslami and Zeinab Malakuti noted, “Trump believes Iran is using Hormuz as a bargaining chip for a ceasefire or lifting sanctions. But in reality, Iran views Hormuz as a means for permanent post-war control.”

Regional Influence

Gulf countries discouraged Trump from attacking Iran. Their oil and gas industries have suffered damage. Attacks have also occurred at hotels and airports. Despite investments by Trump and his family, they gained nothing.

Analysts believe that at the end of this conflict, Iran will be in an even stronger position. Maintaining control of Hormuz is Iran’s strategy, which will remain effective despite any US declarations of victory.

Middle East Political Landscape: Netanyahu dreamed of attacking Iran his entire life. However, the current situation has united Iran and the Arab world—poor and rich, Sunni and Shia—as a symbol of new power in the Middle East.

Source: Middle East Eye.