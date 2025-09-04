73 More Killed in Gaza Bombardment, Entire Families Wiped Out

At least 73 people were killed in a single day as Israel carried out relentless bombardments on the besieged Gaza Strip. Of them, 43 were killed in Gaza City alone. Reports say Israel is deliberately targeting entire families.

Hamas has described the situation as “genocide” and urged the United Nations and the international community to intervene immediately. The report was published by Al Jazeera on Thursday (September 4).

According to the outlet, Israeli forces carried out intense airstrikes on Gaza City and surrounding areas on Wednesday, killing at least 73 Palestinians. Among them, 43 deaths were reported in Gaza City.

There are allegations that entire families sheltering in schools and tents are being wiped out. Displaced resident Sabrin al-Mabhouh told Al Jazeera: “My brother was killed inside his home. His wife and children were erased too. No one survived.”

In Sheikh Radwan, grenades fired by Israeli forces set ablaze tents where displaced people had taken shelter at a school. Resident Zakia Sami said: “Sheikh Radwan is burning. If Gaza City is not saved from occupation, we will all die. Those who only watch and do nothing—we will never forgive them.”

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has carried out at least 100 robotic explosions in Gaza City over the past three weeks, demolishing entire residential blocks and neighborhoods. Since the offensive began on August 13, nearly 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza City alone.

Al Jazeera journalist Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Gaza City, described the situation as “apocalyptic.” He said: “It feels like there is no end to this… whole neighborhoods are being wiped out one after another. People are losing everything they built over decades. It is like a nightmare.”

On Wednesday, Hamas said it is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire and is prepared to release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The statement came shortly after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In northern Gaza City, at least 10 members of the al-Jarisi family were killed in an Israeli strike on their home. Hamas condemned the attack as a “horrific war crime,” calling it part of a systematic campaign to destroy Palestinian lives.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also reported that, due to Israel’s blockade preventing the entry of food and aid, six more people—including one child—died of malnutrition and hunger within the past 24 hours. Since the blockade began, 367 Palestinians, including 131 children, have died of starvation-related causes.