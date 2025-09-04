Fire in Gazipur Burns Down Over 50 Shops in Raw Market

A massive fire broke out at the raw market in Chandna Chowrasta, Gazipur, destroying at least 50 shops and goods. Fire service officials said five units worked for nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control. The incident occurred early Thursday (September 4) around 5:30 am.

Mohammad Mamun, Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service, said the fire started from a shop behind Shapla Mansion in the raw market. Within moments, the flames spread rapidly across the market. Locals initially tried to douse the fire but failed, after which the fire service was informed. Units from Gazipur and Bhogra Modern Fire Stations rushed to the spot and joined efforts to extinguish the blaze.

However, water shortages and heavy smoke made firefighting difficult in the beginning. Firefighters later used water from a nearby pond and Shapla Mansion’s supply to tackle the flames. With their combined efforts, the fire was brought under control at around 7:20 am. Cooling operations are still underway.

He added that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Local traders and residents claimed that grocery, household goods, and vegetable shops were among those destroyed, with at least 50 shops suffering extensive losses.