87 Bodies Retrieved from Sunken Iranian Warship

The Sri Lanka Navy has announced that 87 bodies have so far been recovered from an Iranian warship that sank in international waters following an attack by US forces.

According to a report by the Associated Press news agency, Navy Commander Buddhika Sampath stated that upon reaching the scene, they found no trace of the ship. Only an oil slick and life rafts were seen floating there.

He said, “We saw people floating in the water.”

Earlier, it was reported that 32 people were admitted to the hospital in connection with the incident. Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister informed Parliament that the Iranian frigate was believed to have approximately 180 people on board.

A Navy spokesperson stated that the process of bringing the recovered bodies ashore is underway.

Observers believe that the incident has further deepened the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Indian Ocean regions.

Source: Al Jazeera.