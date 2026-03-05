US Senate Votes on Limiting Military Power in Iran: What Was the Outcome for Trump?

The ‘War Powers’ resolution, introduced in the US Senate to limit President Donald Trump’s military authority concerning Iran, did not pass. In the vote, the resolution received 47 votes in favor and 53 votes against, as reported by the BBC.

Party lines primarily dominated the voting. While most Democrats voted in favor of the resolution, Republicans largely opposed it. However, Republican Senator Rand Paul voted in favor of the resolution, aligning with the Democrats. Conversely, Democratic Senator Jon Fetterman joined the Republicans in voting against the resolution.

Had the resolution passed, President Trump’s power to conduct further military operations in Iran would have been limited. It stipulated that US troops must be withdrawn from ongoing conflicts without Congressional approval.

Democrats alleged that President Trump made war decisions bypassing Congress and offered varying explanations on the matter at different times. However, most Republican lawmakers sided with blocking the resolution, though some indicated they might change their stance if the conflict became prolonged.

Meanwhile, under the US Constitution, only Congress has the power to formally declare war. Therefore, discussions in Congress regarding military operations in Iran are not ending here. A similar resolution is expected to be voted on in the US House of Representatives tomorrow.