883,000 Postal Ballots Reach Returning Officers

by newsdesk
A total of 883,000 postal ballots from expatriates and officials/employees engaged in electoral duties for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum have reached the returning officers.

The Election Commission (EC) disclosed this information in a press release on Wednesday (February 11).

According to the release, 766,862 ballots were sent to expatriates. Among these, 481,185 have been cast and sent back to the country, with 444,436 having reached the returning officers.

Meanwhile, within the country, 760,898 ballots were dispatched to various locations. Of these, 438,951 cast ballots have been sent to returning officers.

Returning officers will count the ballot papers received until 4:30 PM on February 12.

