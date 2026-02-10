Elected Government Will Take Charge Swiftly: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has stated that once the elections are held, the elected government will swiftly assume charge. With this, the interim government’s responsibilities will conclude.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening (February 10), he said, “We will joyfully and proudly hand over responsibilities to the newly elected government, wish them every success, bid farewell, and return to our respective work. We are eagerly awaiting this auspicious moment.”

He also called upon the countrymen to be vigilant against rumors and misinformation.

Professor Yunus stated, “A specific group is deliberately trying to spread rumors and misinformation to create doubt, fear, and confusion in the minds of citizens. Their sole objective is to disrupt the peaceful electoral environment and weaken public trust.”

Warning about rumors and misinformation, the Chief Adviser said, “New propaganda is now being spread that the current interim government will not hand over power to the elected representatives. This is completely baseless and a deliberate smear campaign, whose only purpose is to hinder our democratic transition. Rest assured, the interim government will conclude its duties by swiftly transferring power to the elected representatives.”