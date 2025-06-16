বাংলা
Monday, June 16, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » 9 lakh youths to get skill development trainings: Asif
National

9 lakh youths to get skill development trainings: Asif

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the youth development department has taken an initiative to provide skill development training to 9 lakh youths including 5 lakh young women.

“The Department of Youth Development has started working to include a total of 9 lakh youths, including 5 lakh young women, who are not in jobs or training, in economic and social activities by 2028,” he wrote in his verified Facebook account.

The adviser said the Earn project of the youth department will enhance the skill of youths in work-oriented, suitable and environment-friendly sectors, create long-term employment and at the same time, provide training and micro-credit assistance for developing them as entrepreneurs.

Asif, also Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, said the project will cover nine lakh people having ages between 15 and 35, of whom at least 60 percent are women, two percent are the people of the hills and one percent is people with special needs.

He said they will be trained in six categories.

You may also like

National polls schedule to be declared two months before election: CEC

CA returns home from London

Chief Adviser Receives ‘King Charles Harmony Award’

CA to visit UK from June 10–13 to deepen Dhaka-London ties

British envoy meets Chief Adviser ahead of UK visit

CA press wing warns against spreading misleading news

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09603202434
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Iran fires back at Israel after onslaught targets nuclear facilities
Chief Adviser Receives ‘King Charles Harmony Award’
Israel Unilaterally Attacked Iran: U.S. Secretary of State
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More