National polls schedule to be declared two months before election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said the national polls schedule will be declared two months before the election.

“The polls schedule will be announced 55 or 60 days before the election. It is not possible to announce the exact date of the election at this time. However, the commission is ready whenever the election is held,” he told reporters at his office at Nirbachan Bhaban in city’s Agargaon.

Nasir Uddin said the voter list must be ready before the election schedule. Work of updating the voter list will be completed by this June, he added.

If necessary, he said, some changes are being considered in the voter registration law to include the younger generation. Those who have turned 18 will be included in the list, he added.

Besides, the CEC said the application period for political party registration also ends on June 22. There is a major task like determining the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies, he added.

Replying to a query, Nasir Uddin said, “We need to discuss with the government. So far, the government has discussed these issues. We need to understand their position. After discussing with the government, a decision will be taken once we get an idea about the possible timing of the vote.”

In response to another question, the CEC said, “If we get an idea from the government, we are ready to hold elections accordingly. The biggest task is voter registration. This task is almost complete”.

He said, “We have not set any target for the elections yet. An important meeting was held in London. I saw the joint statement. The government’s cooperation is required for holding a fair election. No matter how independent the Election Commission is. Elections are not possible without the government’s cooperation”.

The Chief Adviser has said that he wants to hold a fair election, the CEC added.