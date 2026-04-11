A Total of 91 Bills Passed in the Current Session of the National Parliament

A total of 24 bills, including the ‘July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum Bill, 2026’, ‘July Mass Uprising Martyred Families and July Fighters Welfare and Rehabilitation Bill, 2026’, and ‘Bank Resolution Bill, 2026’, were passed today in the Jatiya Sangsad, with the aim of transforming ordinances issued by the interim government into laws. Among these, 10 bills were passed in the morning session.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram announced that with the 24 bills passed on Friday (April 10), a total of 91 bills have been passed in the current session so far.

In the morning session of the 13th day of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad’s first session, there was no clause-by-clause amendment proposal on the presented bills, hence no discussion took place in the Parliament. The respective ministers introduced the bills, which were then passed unanimously. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram presided over the session.

Among a total of 133 ordinances issued during the interim period, the Special Committee of Parliament recommended passing 98 without amendments and 15 with amendments. Of the remaining 20, four were recommended for cancellation, and 16 were suggested to be strengthened and introduced as new bills.

Among the passed bills, Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher proposed the ‘Narayanganj Development Authority Bill, 2026’; ‘Barishal Development Authority Bill, 2026’; ‘Mymensingh Development Authority Bill, 2026’; ‘Cumilla Development Authority Bill, 2026’; ‘Rangpur Development Authority Bill, 2026’. Culture Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury proposed the ‘Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Bill, 2026’. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo proposed the ‘Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Bill, 2026’; ‘Wildlife Conservation and Security Bill, 2026’. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury proposed the ‘Deposit Protection Bill, 2026’; ‘Excises and Salt Bill, 2026’; ‘Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2026’; ‘Grameen Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2026’; ‘Bangladesh Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2026’; ‘Finance 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Bill, 2026’. Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon proposed the ‘Dhaka Central University Bill, 2026’ and ‘Certain University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026’. Post and Telecommunication Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam proposed the ‘National Data Management Bill, 2026’ and ‘Cyber Security Bill, 2026’. Women and Children Affairs Minister AZM Zahid Hossain proposed the ‘Prevention of Oppression against Women and Children (Amendment) Bill, 2026’. Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan proposed the ‘July Mass Uprising Martyred Families and July Fighters Welfare and Rehabilitation Bill, 2026’. All these bills were proposed and passed unanimously.

Additionally, on behalf of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed proposed the ‘Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority Bill, 2026’, which was also passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, when Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury proposed the ‘Bank Resolution Bill, 2026’ for passage in the Parliament, Saifullah Islam Milon, an opposition member (Jamaat-e-Islami) from Dhaka-12 constituency, opposed its introduction and proposed a public opinion survey on the bill. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram then put the matter to a vote. Subsequently, the public opinion survey proposal was rejected by voice vote, and the bill was passed.

When Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury proposed the ‘July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum Bill, 2026’, Anisur Rahman, a government party member from Madaripur-3 constituency, proposed three amendments to the bill. The Speaker later accepted his amendments. The bill was then passed in its amended form in the Parliament.

Finally, in today’s session, when Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhaowat Hossain proposed the ‘Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ for passage, it was passed by voice vote.

Source: BSS.