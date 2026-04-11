10 More Bills Passed in Jatiya Sangsad

Another 10 bills have been passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) with the aim of converting ordinances issued by the interim government into laws.

The bills were presented during the morning session on the 13th day of the first session of the Thirteenth Jatiya Sangsad on Friday (April 10). As there were no clause-by-clause amendment proposals on these bills, no discussion took place regarding them. The relevant ministers moved the bills, which were then passed unanimously.

Out of a total of 133 ordinances issued by the interim government, a special parliamentary committee recommended passing 98 without changes and 15 with amendments.

Among the remaining 20, 4 were recommended for cancellation, and 16 were recommended to be further refined and presented as new bills. The bills passed in the morning session were those that the special committee had recommended for approval without alteration.

On this day, Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher presented the ‘Narayanganj Development Authority Bill, 2026’, ‘Barishal Development Authority Bill, 2026’, ‘Mymensingh Development Authority Bill, 2026’, ‘Cumilla Development Authority Bill, 2026’, and ‘Rangpur Development Authority Bill, 2026’ in parliament, which were passed unanimously.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury proposed the ‘Deposit Protection Bill, 2026’, ‘Excises and Salt Bill, 2026’, and ‘Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ for passage, which were also passed unanimously.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintu proposed the ‘Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Bill, 2026’ for passage, and it was passed unanimously.

Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury proposed the ‘Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ for passage, and it was passed unanimously.