About 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead After Saudi Road Accident

In Saudi Arabia, a horrific road accident took place near Medina early Monday morning when a passenger bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker. It is feared that at least 42 Indian travelers have died in the crash.

According to initial reports, most of the victims were pilgrims from Hyderabad in Telangana, India.

The Telangana state government has already set up a control room to communicate with the families of the deceased and provide necessary assistance.

Local Saudi authorities are working on rescue operations and handling the aftermath at the crash site, and officials fear the death toll may rise further.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about the safety of Umrah pilgrims and the overall effectiveness of road safety regulations in Saudi Arabia.