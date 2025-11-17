Home » About 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead After Saudi Road Accident
World News

About 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead After Saudi Road Accident

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

In Saudi Arabia, a horrific road accident took place near Medina early Monday morning when a passenger bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker. It is feared that at least 42 Indian travelers have died in the crash.

According to initial reports, most of the victims were pilgrims from Hyderabad in Telangana, India.

The Telangana state government has already set up a control room to communicate with the families of the deceased and provide necessary assistance.

Local Saudi authorities are working on rescue operations and handling the aftermath at the crash site, and officials fear the death toll may rise further.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about the safety of Umrah pilgrims and the overall effectiveness of road safety regulations in Saudi Arabia.

You may also like

US sanctions Myanmar armed group over scams

Record-breaking US shutdown to end as political fallout begins

Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency

Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states

Trump stirs global tensions with surprise nuclear test order

Trump reveals he underwent MRI scan

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More