I Don’t See Any Fear in the Country: Home Affairs Advisor

Lieutenant General (Retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, an advisor to the Home Ministry, said that he does not observe any panic in the country following the death sentences handed down to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others related to the July uprising. The comments came after a core committee meeting held at the Home Ministry on Monday, 17 November 2025.

He stated:

“I don’t see any fear. Everyone is just going about their business.”

He emphasized that life is continuing normally and that he sees no sign of widespread alarm or unrest.

