Accused Sumon gives confessional statement in Pallabi murder case

24 May 2021, 6:24:12

Sumon, an accused in a case lodged over the sensational murder of Shahin Uddin in capital’s Pallabi area on May 16, gave confessional statement before a court today.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari recorded his statement under section 164 as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to record his statement. The court after that sent the accused to jail.

Shahin Uddin was mercilessly hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.

Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have already arrested almost all the accused including the mastermind former Lakshmipur-1 lawmaker and Islami Ganatantri Party chairman MA Awal.

